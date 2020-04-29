Europe’s stock markets had a day of considerable gains, following the global movement of risk appetite for risk amid optimism regarding the progress of clinical research on a possible treatment of coronavirus. The disclosure of corporate balance sheets for the first quarter of the year and the recovery of oil also influenced business and caused the Stoxx 600 index to end up 1.75%, at 347.06 points.

The stock indexes have operated in positive territory since the opening of the trading session, following the improvement in the energy sectors. After sinking yesterday, oil futures contracts rose again today, after the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a lower than expected increase in American stocks. As a result, the sector sub-index in the Stoxx 600 jumped 3.56%.

On the London Stock Exchange, BP’s stock gained 3.54%, while the FTSE 100 index rose 2.63%, to 6,115.25 points, in one day the disclosure of balance sheets of several banks. Over there, the role of Barclays jumped 12.70%, reacting to the information that net income and revenue were above market expectations in the first quarter.

In Germany, Deutsche Bank revealed that profit from January to March fell from 201 million euros between January and March 2019 to 66 million euros in the same period this year. Even so, the bank’s stock advanced 10.14% in Frankfurt, with investors understanding that the numbers exceeded forecasts. The DAX index rose 2.89% to 11,107.74 points.

All gains, however, were extended after the pharmaceutical Gilead Sciences today announced advances in studies for the use of remdesivir in the treatment of covid-19.

According to the company, phase 3 of the open study showed that the drug is effective in patients with severe cases of the disease.

New results can be expected in late May.

In Paris, CAC 40 closed up 2.22%, at 4,671.11 points, while in Milan, the FTSE MIB index closed the day up 2.21%, at 18,067.29 points.

The Ibex 35 index, in Madrid, closed the day up 3.21%, at 7,055.70 points, the maximum of the day, while the PSI 20, of the Lisbon Stock Exchange, rose 2.31%, at 4,310.88 points .

