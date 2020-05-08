Europe’s stock markets closed higher on Friday, amid the cooling of trade tensions between the United States and China and the repercussions of a better-than-expected American employment report. On a day of closed markets in the United Kingdom, due to a local holiday, the Stoxx 600 index closed up 0.91%, at 341.05 points, with a 0.30% weekly increase.

Good humor prevailed since the beginning of the trading session, after the news that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He spoke by telephone with the US commercial representative, Robert Lighthizer, and with the Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin. In an interview with Fox Bussiness today, the director of the White House Economic Council, Larry Kudlow, characterized the meeting as “constructive”.

The upward movement of the stock indexes intensified in the morning, with the release of the Payroll report, which showed that the American economy cut 20.5 million jobs in April, less than the median of analysts consulted by the Projections Broadcast, of 21 million . The unemployment rate jumped to 14.7%, the highest level since the Great Depression of 1929, but also below market expectations, of 15%.

For WesterUnion, despite being negative, the numbers indicate that the recovery of the economy may be rapid. “Although the data showed a horrible picture of the labor market, it was not as bad as the predictions that motivated hopes for a V-shaped economic recovery in the coming months,” he says in a report sent to clients.

With the lowest risk aversion, the DAX index closed up 1.35%, at 10,904.48 points, on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The share of the Siemens conglomerate jumped 4.45% and the Dutch bank ING advanced 2.20%, with the disclosure of corporate balance sheets well received by the market.

In Paris, CAC 40 recorded an increase of 1.07%, to 4,549.64 points. Saint Gobain led the gains, up 4.44%.

In Milan, the FTSE MIB advanced 1.13%, to 17,439.30 points. There, the highlight was the banking sector, with Banco BPM rising 5.03% and FinecoBank 2.56%.

In Madrid, the Ibex 35 grew 0.78%, at 6,783.10 points, while in Lisbon, the PSI 20 rose 0.42%, at 4,238.40 points.

