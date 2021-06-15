European stocks close higher with attention on the Fed

By Sagarika Jaisinghani and Ambar Warrick

Jun 15 (.) – European stocks rose for the eighth straight session on Tuesday, fueled by optimism about this year’s economic recovery, but gains were limited as investors await the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting. from the United States.

* The pan-European STOXX 600 Index closed 0.1% higher at an all-time end-of-session high of 458.81 points, also marking its longest run of gains in more than two years.

* Moderate signals from the European Central Bank (ECB) about a possible tightening of monetary policy – last week – have improved the short-term outlook for risk assets in Europe, together with the expectation that stable vaccination programs they will underpin the economic reactivation this year.

* This week, the focus is on the Fed’s two-day meeting starting Tuesday and investors will be looking for clues as to whether the central bank has started discussing phasing out its bond purchases. The market also wants to determine whether or not the monetary policy authorities are concerned about the strong advance in inflation.

* “We do not expect the authorities to rush to a decision now, (but) it would be interesting to see if there will be a discussion on the matter and, if so, if we get any clues as to the pace they would like to apply to the withdrawal of the stimuli” said Charalambos Pissouros, senior markets analyst at JFD Group.

* “An accelerated pace (of withdrawal) may suggest that Fed officials do not see high inflation rates as a transitory event, as they have described it in the past, and that could hurt equities,” he explained.

* Earlier Tuesday, producer price (PPI) data for final demand, which was higher than expected in the United States, raised some concerns that the Fed may suggest a policy of monetary tightening earlier than expected.

Continue reading the story

* Germany’s DAX index ended the session just below all-time highs, as a report showed consumer prices rose 0.5% month-on-month in May, in line with local economists’ expectations.

* European insurance stocks were among the best performing sectors during the day, while basic resources stocks fell, in line with the general decline in base metal prices.

(Report by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)