The European stock markets ended the trading session on Wednesday, 22, on a high, packed by advances in studies for the prevention and treatment of covid-19 and by the jump in oil, which helped oil stocks. The Stoxx 600 pan-European index closed up 1.80%, at 330.14 points.

After falling closings on Tuesday, European stock markets managed to recover in this Wednesday’s session, with the news offering room for gain.

The University of Oxford, according to the British government, will start testing vaccines for the new coronavirus as early as tomorrow.

In addition, BioNTech and Pfizer announced on Wednesday morning that Germany’s regulatory authority, the Paul Ehrlich Institute, has approved the clinical testing of a vaccine developed by the two companies against covid-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The vaccine, called BNT162, will undergo a first phase of testing. There, the Frankfurt DAX index ended the day with a gain of 1.61%, at 10,415.03 points.

The gains of all exchanges were further amplified by the jump in oil, after the President of the United States, Donald Trump, raised the tone against Iran and threatened to destroy the country’s vessels.

The news puts tension on the energy commodity market, highly dependent on the Strait of Hormuz, route from the Middle East, which may be obstructed by the Persian country, and has given strength to the oil companies.

In London, British Petroleum shares ended the day up 6.00%. There, the FTSE 100 index closed up 2.30%, at 5,770.63 points.

In Milan, the FTSE MIB index rose 1.91% and in Paris, the CAC 40 advanced 1.25%.

Madrid’s Ibex 35 index closed up 1.28%, while Lisbon’s PSI 20 closed the day with a 1.60% gain, at 4100.59 points, at the day’s high.

