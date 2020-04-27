Airline stocks boosted the European stock market on Monday with hopes of state support, while positive balance sheets from Deutsche Bank and others heightened optimism fueled by signs that many countries will soon loosen blocking measures announced earlier because of the coronavirus.

Lufthansa’s shares jumped 10.5% after Germany’s Transport Minister said he was in favor of protecting the airline. Air France KLM advanced 0.9% after a 7 billion euro government aid package.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.82% to 1,316 points, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 1.77% to 335 points.

In a week when all eyes are on central banks, Japan’s central bank has pledged to buy an unlimited amount of bonds to keep borrowing costs low as the new coronavirus pandemic wreaks economic havoc worldwide .

The decision of the Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States, is scheduled for Wednesday, while on Thursday the European Central Bank (ECB) is likely to signal further bond purchases.

“The focus of Thursday’s meeting is expected to be on damage assessment and future monetary policy decisions,” said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp.

Eurozone banks rose 3.9%, with Deutsche Bank exceeding earnings expectations for the first quarter, but warning that it may not meet its capital requirement target this year. The German lender’s shares soared 12.7%.

In LONDON, the Financial Times index advanced 1.64%, to 5,846.79 points.

In FRANKFURT, the DAX index rose 3.13% to 10,659.99 points.

In PARIS, the CAC-40 index gained 2.55%, to 4,505.26 points.

In MILAN, the Ftse / Mib index appreciated by 3.09%, to 17,380.21 points.

In MADRID, the Ibex-35 index registered an increase of 1.78%, to 6,731.80 points.

In LISBOA, the PSI20 index appreciated 0.59%, to 4,136.58 points.

