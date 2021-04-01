European stocks close flat, Deliveroo plummets on debut

By Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal

Mar 31 (Reuters) – European stocks were flat on Wednesday as a 30% plunge in delivery company Deliveroo on its London Stock Exchange debut dimmed the fourth consecutive quarterly advance of the benchmark STOXX 600.

* The pan-European STOXX 600 Index fell 0.1% to 430.1, below its pre-pandemic peak of 433.9. The benchmark closed March with a rise of 6.2% and the first quarter with a gain of 7.8%.

* The German DAX fell 0.1% after breaking the 15,000 mark for the first time on Tuesday, while the British FTSE 100 fell 0.9%.

* Deliveroo shares opened well below their initial public offering price, declining to 271 pence. The firm had priced the IPO at 390 pence per share, giving it a valuation of 7.6 billion pounds ($ 10.5 billion), lower than initially expected.

* Its continental peers Just Eat Takeaway and Delivery Hero lost 1.5% and 1%, respectively.

* “Deliveroo went completely to nothing in a highly anticipated debut that failed,” said Russ Mold, chief investment officer at AJ Bell. “The narrative took a turn for the worse when multiple fund managers came out saying they would not support the business because of concerns about their labor practices.”

* Swedish retailer H&M fell 3.3% after reporting a quarterly loss and announcing that it will not propose a dividend at its annual general meeting.

* Economically sensitive sectors such as cars, banks and travel and leisure performed the best in Europe this quarter, as investors expect the reopening of economies to encourage growth.

