European stocks close at record highs driven by energy sector

By Sagarika Jaisinghani and Ambar Warrick

Jun 14 (.) – European stocks closed at a record high on Monday after the energy sector was boosted by oil prices as expectations for an expansionary monetary policy grew even as the economic recovery world accelerated.

* The pan-European STOXX 600 Index rose 0.2% to a record close of 458.32 points, after hitting an all-time intraday high of 460.51 earlier in the session.

* Energy-related stocks were the best performer, advancing 2% as crude prices rose to a more than two-year high on expectations of strong global demand this year.

* Royal Dutch Shell was the main boost for the sector, rising 2.7% after . reported that the company is reviewing its stakes in the largest US oil field for a possible sale.

* Germany’s benchmark DAX fell from a record high, while Britain’s FTSE 100 climbed to its highest level since February 2020, but trimmed some gains as investors awaited an update on Gran’s COVID-19 restrictive measures Brittany.

* After the European Central Bank kept monetary policy unchanged at expansionary levels, this week all eyes will be on the meeting of the US Federal Reserve, although the market expects the body to maintain its moderate stance.

* The Italian stock index rose 0.2%, while the country’s 10-year sovereign bond yield plunged to eight-week lows on continued dovish signals from the ECB.

(Report by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)