European stocks close at record high, spurred by results and rise in raw materials

By Sruthi Shankar

Apr 15 (Reuters) – European stocks closed at a record high on Thursday as rising commodity prices pushed mining firms higher and a series of positive earnings reports offset concerns about the pace of profits. vaccinations against COVID-19.

* The pan-European STOXX 600 Index gained 0.5%, its third consecutive session of gains, with miners improving 1.5%.

* Travel and leisure roles improved 0.1% after hitting a record high earlier in the session.

* The British FTSE 100, which weighs heavily on raw materials, grew 0.6%, to its highest level since February 2020, as a rise in metal prices pushed up the shares of firms such as Rio Tinto, Anglo American and BHP.

* Although European stocks have already recovered all their pandemic-induced losses from last year, they are lagging behind their US peers due to the uneven distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a new wave of infections on the continent. .

* “The euro zone economy may lag behind others more than we would have previously expected due to concerns around AstraZeneca,” said Paul Jackson of Invesco. “Still, once they are vaccinated, European countries have more to gain than most of the rest.”

* As expectations for a rapid economic recovery bolster thanks to strong economic data and corporate reports in the United States, attention will shift this month to the quarterly earnings season in Europe.

* Analysts expect earnings for STOXX 600 firms to rebound more than 50% in the first quarter after falling close to 40% in the same quarter last year, according to Refinitiv I / B / E / S data.

(Additional reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)