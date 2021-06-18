European stocks break nine-day streak of gains on nervousness after Fed

. Latam Videos

The Guatemalan Xejuyup dreams of professional football and stopping migration

Nahualá, Sololá (Guatemala), Jun 17 (.) .- Deportivo Xejuyup, an amateur team from Guatemala that plays soccer in traditional K’iche ‘Mayan clothing, dreams of achieving professionalism without losing its culture and slowing down emigration from its surroundings, which has already reached its own players. This Thursday, the picturesque team celebrated its 41st anniversary and Father’s Day in Guatemala with a match against a team from the National Civil Police (PNC), played at the communal stadium of the Xejuyup village, about 170 kilometers west of the City. of Guatemala, specifically in the department of Sololá. Xejuyup is not just any outfit, especially because of its Mayan uniform made up of the traditional “kutin”, the “coxtar” and the “pas”, that is, the shirt, the kind of heavy woolen skirt and the girdle for tie it, respectively, each with an ancestral meaning. The “kutin”, red in color and with other embroidered colors that emulate fire, earth, air and water, represents the nature that surrounds the region. The “coxtar”, for its part, evokes the “ajaw aq’ab’al”, that is, the polarity between sunrise and sunset, light and darkness, while the girdle (“pas”) is the ” Nawal Kan “or the energy of Mother Earth and the spiral that keeps the genetic code; the collective memory of humanity. Without the comfort of modern clothing, Xejuyup players prefer their “kutin” with Mayan numbers above and Arabic numbers below, rather than a shirt from famous brands. Preserving their history is, for them, the most important thing. Now, hoping to find sponsors to cover transportation and food expenses, they seek access to the third division of Guatemalan professional soccer. THE PROFESSIONAL DREAM The game against the forces of order ended with a bittersweet result this Thursday, with a 4-5 defeat but with the joy of having celebrated another year for this unique K’iche ‘soccer team. The captain of Deportivo Xejuyup, Miguel Perechú, son of the club’s founder, Antonio Perechú, told . before the game that after many years of training in various categories and the incorporation of young people from the quarry itself, the dream of reaching the third division seems to be closer than ever. “We hope in God that opportunity and be part of a third division”, both for the men’s and women’s teams, “but we have to be patient and go slowly,” added Perechú. “They already spoke to us to also have the team in the National League (professional), but the economy is what we need and we have had that dream for a long time. The Federation has given us the opportunity,” he ignored. THE GHOST OF MIGRATION The team also has to cope with the loss of some of its players who changed the footballing desire for the American dream, the reality of thousands of Guatemalans. According to various sources, each year around 300,000 people decide to emigrate to the United States irregularly in search of better living conditions, away from the violence and poverty that persists in Guatemala. In the last five years, since .’s last visit to the Mayan clothing team, four footballers have decided to emigrate to the United States without documentation. “A defender, a goalkeeper, one of our midfielders or lanes, as we say here, and a forward have left, they have all emigrated,” Perechú told .. The desire of his companions, he said, “was to help his family and we are happy that they are already there. We know that the course of the road (to reach the US) is very difficult, but now, what they earn They are helping the family. We are always thinking of them, that they always do their best. ” To avoid more casualties and motivate their players, “we would love to give them an incentive,” insisted the captain, but after looking down he admitted that they cannot do it and “each player makes his own expense.” In the Guatemalan region where Xejuyup lives, “work is very low at times and it is for that reason that many people have emigrated” to the United States, he says. “It is not left to say to the players who are still here, that we continue working in their businesses, their study, helping at home,” says Perechú. Esteban Biba and Emiliano Castro Sáenz (c) . Agency