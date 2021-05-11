European stocks begin the session with significant falls

Madrid, May 11 (EFE). The European stocks have started the session this Tuesday with significant falls after closing Wall Street at minimums and pending the ZEW survey of expectations in the euro area and tomorrow of the US CPI.

After 09.00 hours, London was the stock market that registered the greatest losses, 1.41%; followed by Milan, with 1.26%; Paris, with 1.24%; Frankfurt, with 1.17%, and Madrid, with 0.93%.

The Euro Stoxx 50, which groups together the largest European companies, was down 1.29%.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed today with a 3.08% decline in its main indicator, the Nikkei, dragged by the strong losses of technology companies on Wall Street and by concerns about the increase in cases of covid-19 in Japan.

Wall Street closed in red on Monday and its main indicator, the Dow Jones Industrials, fell 0.10% on a day marked by the fall of large technology companies, which had an impact on the Nasdaq index.

In the debt market, yields are up in both Europe and the US.

The interest on the German bond, considered the safest, picks up (becomes less negative) and stands at -0.1825%.

The yield on the US bond, the one that most worries investors, also rises and stands at 1.613%.

In the currency market, the euro rises against the dollar and is changed to 1,213 units.

In the oil market, Brent, the benchmark crude in Europe, fell 0.70% to around 67.84 dollars per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also fell 0.74% before the formal opening of the market and is trading at $ 64.41.

Gold falls and is selling at $ 1,835.05 per ounce.

