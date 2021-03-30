European stocks approach record highs driven by banks

Mar 30 (Reuters) – European stocks were approaching their all-time highs on Tuesday, on hopes of a strong economic recovery, while investors brushed aside concerns about the default of an investment fund in the United States, which it hit bank stocks a day earlier.

The pan-European STOXX 600 Index was up 0.5% as of 0813 GMT, trading less than 1% below its all-time high, with bank stocks leading gains. [GVD/EUR]

Swiss bank Credit Suisse was down 0.8% after its nearly 14% drop in the previous session, as it warned of “very significant and material” losses after the fund, identified by sources as Archegos Capital , did not meet its payment obligations to cover possible losses.

The German DAX was up 0.6% and hit a new all-time high, driven by automakers and a 1.7% gain from Deutsche Bank.

Spanish mobile phone tower operator Cellnex was netting around 1.5% after announcing details about a 7 billion euro ($ 8.23 ​​billion) capital increase.

(Information from Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; edited by Shailesh Kuber, translated by Michael Susin in the Gdansk newsroom)