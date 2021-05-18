European stock markets start to rise pending preliminary GDP in euro area

Madrid, May 18 (EFE) .- The European stock exchanges began their session on Tuesday, pending the publication of the preliminary GDP for the first quarter of the year in the euro area.

After 9 a.m., the Frankfurt Stock Exchange rose 0.72%, Milan 0.71%, London 0.69%, Madrid 0.67% and Paris 0.55%.

The Eurostoxx 50 index, which groups the fifty largest capitalization European companies, also rose 0.72%.

Likewise, the European stock exchanges will also be pending this Tuesday the decision of the German Constitutional Court that will rule on whether its ruling a year ago (5/5/2020) on the debt purchase program against the ECB pandemic (PSPP) has been fulfilled sufficiently.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange ended today with a 2.09% advance in its main indicator, the Nikkei, encouraged by the hunting of bargains among investors and by the confidence in the economic recovery as the vaccination campaign in Japan progresses.

For its part, Wall Street closed in the red this Monday and its main indicator, the Dow Jones Industrials, fell 0.16%, with the market still worried about the data that point to an increase in inflation in the United States.

In the debt market, the interest of the German bond, considered the safest, falls and is around -0.114%.

The yield on the US bond, the one that worries investors the most, rebounds and stands at close to 1,645%.

In the oil market, prices are rising and Brent, the benchmark oil in Europe, advances 0.98% and is around 70.14 dollars per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI), a benchmark in the United States. ., rises another 0.97%, before the formal opening of the market, and is close to 66.92 dollars per barrel.

In the foreign exchange market, the euro gains strength against the dollar and changes to 1.21 units.

The price of gold rises 0.15% and is selling at $ 1,870.5 per ounce.

