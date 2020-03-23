European stock markets open with sharp falls of more than 4%

The main European stock markets opened this Monday in a sharp drop of more than 4%, following the trend of the closing of Wall Street on Friday and what happened before in the Asian squares, in markets shaken by bad business news.

London fell 4.67%, Paris 4.44% and Frankfurt 4.40% in the opening of the exchanges. On its side, the Madrid stock exchange fell 3.58%.

“The markets are again showing their fear that the economic damage is worse than expected and that the response from governments and central banks is not enough to prevent a monstrous recession,” said analyst Neil Wilson of Markets.com

“James Bullard, president of the Saint Louis Fed, said that unemployment in the United States may reach 30% in the second quarter due to the coronavirus, and warned that the GDP could fall 50%. This would be unprecedented,” he added.

The COVID-19 pandemic has cost the lives of more than 14,400 people, and a billion are confined to dozens of countries, with the economy holding back and companies struggling to stay afloat.