Yesterday, optimism continued in the European and US stock markets with the Ibex 35 as one of the indexes that rose the most and which joins the “bull market” by recovering more than 20% from its recent low in mid-February. ORn optimism that derives from the reactivation of the economies in addition to the measures of economic and fiscal support by national and international organizations. ECB President Mario Draghi called for a shift from national rules-based fiscal policies to institutionally based fiscal capacity. “We have countries that have fiscal space and do not use it,” said the agency’s head, assuring that it is difficult to achieve an aggregate fiscal orientation of the Eurozone in an optimal way through decentralized policies.

Yesterday the automobile sector rose sharply after Germany’s announcement to subsidize the purchase of vehicles – there is talk of an amount close to € 5 billion – to support a sector whose activity is strategic for the country.

This contrasts with the downward revision that governments continue to make on the evolution of their economies for 2020 and following exercises, something that investors prefer to ignore and focus on the recovery once the regions begin to operate normally. In addition, says Link Securities, the market continues to handle high expectations regarding the development of an effective vaccine against the Chinese coronavirus. Yesterday, the US National Institute of Infectious Diseases expressed optimism about success in reaching a cure for coronavirus. Something that could come within a reasonable period. A variable that would represent a turning point in this crisis, according to Link Securities, since it will allow citizens to regain their normal life and abandon what has been described rhetorically as “new normality”.

In Italy, the government updated its economic forecasts with a cut of the estimated GDP for 2019 to + 0.1% and established a growth of the economy for this 2020 at + 0.6% and + 1% for 2021. The executive raised the debt / GDP ratio to 135.2% with a deficit ratio of 2.25%.

The The UK finance minister insisted yesterday that they will leave the European Union with or without an agreement on October 31. Boris Johnson’s spokesman teased that the government is considering suspending parliament for Queen Elizabeth II to make her speech, adding that they hope to continue negotiations with the EU this week. Without leaving the British economy, house price data was published yesterday, which registered a -0.2% drop.

On a macro level, the publication of China’s PMI for the month of May has been pleasantly surprising, showing the greatest advance since May 2010. Today the PMI data for services in Europe and the US will be released.

On the side of the companies, Mediaset published yesterday at the close the figures for the second fiscal quarter with sales of 764.3 million euros, EBITDA of 252.7 million and net profit of 69.2 million euros. The company accumulates a net financial debt of 1,194.7 million and recalled that in the first half it has carried out two important strategic initiatives: the purchase of 9.6% of Prosieben SAT 1 and the approval of the merger between the parent company and the subsidiary Spanish to create the MediaForEurope conglomerate.

Ferguson It has published fiscal year figures with sales of $ 22.01 billion, operating profit of $ 1.4 billion and proposes a final dividend of $ 1,451 per share.

Deutsche Post is presenting “Strategy 2025”, confirms its expectations of operating profit for 2020 in which it expects to exceed 5 billion euros.

