European stock markets open higher waiting for new references

Madrid, May 26 (EFE) .- The main European stock markets open slightly higher this Wednesday after several very intense weeks in terms of business results and important macroeconomic data, and waiting for new references.

Minutes after the opening, all the European stock exchanges were trading higher, except for London, which was flat, so that Frankfurt rose 0.29%, Madrid 0.23%, Milan 0.18% and Paris, 0.15%.

For its part, the Euro Stoxx50, which groups together the main European companies, advanced 0.28%.

The main index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei, rose 0.31% this Wednesday and chained five sessions to the rise, thanks to expectations that the vaccination of covid-19 will accelerate in Japan thanks to the vaccination centers mass.

For its part, Wall Street closed with losses yesterday and its main indicator, the Dow Jones Industrials, fell 0.24% amid some volatility.

In the debt market, the interest of the German bond, considered the safest, falls and is around -0.183%.

The yield of the US bond, the one that worries investors the most, rises and is close to 1.574%.

In the oil market, Brent, the benchmark oil in Europe, rises to $ 68.81 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI), a benchmark in the US, also rises and is close to 66 , 38 dollars per barrel, before the official opening of the market.

In the foreign exchange market, the euro rises against the dollar and changes to 1,223 units.

The price of gold rises 0.48% and is selling at $ 1,907.10 per ounce.

(c) EFE Agency