By Sruthi Shankar

(.) – European stocks fell on Thursday as signs of deteriorating relations between the United States and China added to concerns about the pace of recovery from the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.8% after a volatile session, with the German and French indices sensitive to foreign trade, falling more than 1% each.

Ties between China and the United States have been spoiled after Washington accused Beijing of mishandling the coronavirus outbreak, which has delayed market recovery in recent weeks.

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pointed back to China on Wednesday, calling “miserable” the $ 2 billion he has promised to fight the pandemic. A Beijing official said China will not shy away from mounting tension.

Meanwhile, a survey showed that the devastating effect of the pandemic on the eurozone economy eased somewhat in May as confinements eased, but growth was still far away.

After bottoming out in April, the IHS Markit Flash Composite Purchasing Managers Index rebounded to 30.5 from April 13.6, but was still well below the 50 mark separating growth from contraction. .

“We believe the markets have fully valued the expectation that there will only be one smooth exit,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s strategists wrote in a note.

“If the (COVID-19) cases re-emerge, it will remind investors that the path back to growth will be slow and bumpy. Add to that the Parliament meeting in China amid the burning tension between the United States and China”.

Stock markets worldwide have advanced this week, optimistic about the loosening of the bull run and the words of more encouragement for the battered euro zone, which pushed the STOXX 600 to its highest close in three weeks on Wednesday.

However, banks, oil and gas and technology companies were punished on Thursday as risk appetite was affected.

(Report by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)