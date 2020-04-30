Shell logos at a gas station in the western Canakkale province, Turkey, on April 25, 2016. REUTERS / Murad Sezer / File Photo

Apr 30 (.) – European stocks fell on Thursday as the collapse of Royal Dutch Shell and another wave of quite mixed corporate results fell, with investors especially on the lookout for the European Central Bank meeting.

The STOXX 600 fell 0.2%. Oil company Shell slumped 7% after announcing the first cut of its dividend in 80 years and suspending the next tranche of its share buyback program amid a collapse in global oil demand.

While euro zone GDP figures are expected at 10:00 GMT, data from France showed that the country suffered its biggest economic contraction since World War II in the first quarter due to the impact of confinement measures.

Aerospace provider Safran was up 5.8% after saying it plans to maintain positive cash flow throughout the year “despite strong headwinds” from the health crisis.

Airbus was also up 6.2% after news of talks between the company and the French government regarding possible aid.

European stocks are on track to post their biggest monthly increase since July 2009, as signs of loosening restrictions, aggressive stimulus measures and, recently, hopes of effective treatment for the coronavirus helped to wipe away the disaster. February stock market.

Investors are now turning their attention to the ECB’s statement on monetary policy, to be released at 1145 GMT. Monetary policy makers are expected to discuss expanding the stimulus, but a big step is unlikely on Thursday.

(Information from Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; edited by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, translated by Michael Susin at the Gdansk newsroom)