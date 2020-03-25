Major European stock markets opened higher on Wednesday, boosted by the United States’ announcement of a $ 2 trillion economic aid plan in the face of the COVID-19 crisis.

At the start of operations, the FTSE 100 in London gained 1.5%, the CAC-40 in Paris and the Dax 30 in Frankfurt 2.4%, the IBEX 35 in Madrid, 3.6% and the FTSE MIB of Milan, 2.7%.

This positive start in Europe is in addition to the spectacular rise in the Tokyo stock market, whose Nikkei index ended at + 8.04%, its highest percentage rise since October 2008.

Also in Asia, the Hong Kong stock market gained 3.81%, Shanghai 2.17% and Shenzhen 2.92%.

The Republican Majority Leader in the United States Senate announced on Wednesday a deal with Democrats and the White House on a $ 2 trillion plan to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on the world’s first economy.