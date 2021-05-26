European stock markets close stable as fall in banks counteract rises in travel and leisure

By Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal

(Reuters) – European stocks were mostly stable on Wednesday after central bank officials pledged to maintain an expansionary monetary policy despite recent signs of a pick-up in inflation.

* The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended unchanged, as declines by banks offset gains in the travel and leisure sector.

* Stocks had risen earlier, hovering near record highs, after officials at the US Federal Reserve reaffirmed an expansionary monetary policy stance.

* Similar comments from policy makers at the European Central Bank, including that it may be too early to discuss reducing emergency bond purchases, helped the region’s equity markets stabilize.

* But bank stocks came under pressure from the comments.

* “Investors appear to be quite satisfied with the outlook for monetary policy, and inflation concerns have disappeared for the time being,” said Chris Beauchamp, IG’s chief markets analyst.

* “This will mean that additional gains from bank securities based on hopes of increased returns will be nullified for the time being, prompting banks to join the list of stocks that have struggled to find a catalyst to follow. going up, “he added.

* The STOXX 600 hit an all-time high on Tuesday, after rising nearly 12% this year, helped by strong results and optimism about reopening economies as COVID-19 vaccination progresses.

* European stocks will remain at or slightly above current record levels, according to a Reuters survey of strategists, who forecast the STOXX 600 to hit 451 points by year-end, down just 1.3 % above Monday’s close.

* Shares in British retailer Marks & Spencer rose 8.5% to a one-year high after it said it had traded well in the first weeks of the 2021-22 financial period and that profits would rebound after a slump. 88% of the entire fiscal year.

(Report by Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)