European stock markets close slightly due to losses in oil and technology companies

By Sruthi Shankar and Ambar Warrick

(Reuters) – European stocks fell on Thursday, pressured in large part by oil and the travel sector following weak results from Britain’s Trainline, although the trend was limited by stocks in the food and beverage segments that hit highs of 14 months for their positive earnings reports.

* Europe’s benchmark STOXX 600 index ended the session down 0.1%. The travel and leisure sector was the worst performer, falling 1.7% after rail operator Trainline reported an annual loss.

* Major energy firms were also among the burdens of the STOXX 600, as oil prices fell, while tech companies followed, in line with their peers in the United States.

* Investors also appeared to be on the alert when the Bank of England (BoE) announced that it will slow down its purchases of bonds from its $ 1 trillion program, although it indicated that its decision did not represent a change in its monetary policy stance.

* In any case, the possibility of a withdrawal – albeit gradual – of the stimuli from the large central banks has shaken the markets this year, given the fear that a rise in inflation greater than expected will lead to a rate hike of anticipated interest.

* “For now, the Bank of England is clinging to the Federal Reserve’s position, offering a very vague signal that monetary tightening will not take place until the recovery of the economy is on a path of significant progress,” they said. ING analysts in a note.

“But in the not too distant future, we expect the Bank of England to provide more details on how it could reduce its sovereign bond purchases and start raising interest rates.”

* And the BoE’s optimistic forecast that the UK economy is rebounding from the pandemic led London’s FTSE 100 index to close 0.5% higher, to nearly 14-month highs.

* On Thursday, food and beverage stocks in Europe posted notable variations, with Anheuser-Busch InBev shares rising 5.2% after its quarterly earnings report.

(Report by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)