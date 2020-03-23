European stock markets are trading at a loss as the US Congress fails to reach an agreement to approve the economic aid package

The main European stock markets opened this Monday in a sharp drop of more than 4%, following the trend of the closing of Wall Street on Friday and what happened before in the Asian squares, in markets shaken by bad business news.

Fifteen minutes after opening, London was down 4.9%; Frankfurt, 4.7%; Paris, 4.3%; Milan, 4.1%; Y Madrid, 4.8%.

“The markets are again showing their fear that the economic damage is worse than expected and that the response from governments and central banks is not enough to prevent a monstrous recession”said analyst Neil Wilson of Markets.com

James Bullard, chairman of the Saint Louis Fed, said unemployment in the United States may reach 30% in the second quarter due to the coronavirus, and warned that GDP could fall 50%. This would be unprecedented ”, added.

Asian stocks also plummeted, As rising national closures threaten to counter the authorities’ frantic efforts to ease what seems likely to be a deep global recession.

The dollar held close to a three-year high against a basket of six prominent currencies, in the midst of an acceleration of the flight to cash.

US futures were up around 2%, after the Federal Reserve said Monday it will launch a series of programs aimed at helping markets function more efficiently in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Initiatives include a commitment to continue its asset purchase program “In the amounts necessary to support the proper functioning of the market and the effective transmission of monetary policy to the broadest financial conditions and to the economy.”

Others include an unspecified loan program for small and medium-sized businesses and an asset-backed collateralized loan implemented during the financial crisis.

Oil and gold falling

Brent’s barrel, a reference in Europe, 4.81% fell, for a price of $ 25.68.

Gold prices also fell on Monday as investors continued to accumulate cash: at 08:25 GMT, the spot gold down 0.6%, to $ 1,488 an ounce, after having risen to 3.1% in the previous session thanks to the wave of stimuli.

“At the moment, gold is not serving as a refuge (…) There is an outflow of capital from everywhere”said Vandana Bharti of SMC Comtrade. “(Investors) are undoing their positions. It is not technical or fundamental: everything is panic ”.

Another fear is that central banks may have to sell gold to buy dollars as the US currency continues to strengthen.said Stephen Innes of AxiCorp.

The COVID-19 pandemic has cost the lives of more than 14,400 people, and a billion are confined to dozens of countries, with the economy holding back and companies struggling to stay afloat.