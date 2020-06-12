New downward opening in Europe. These are the factors to consider.

1- The graphics have deteriorated markedly throughout Europe, the future of the Dax has returned to get below its average of 200 when it seemed to have moved away definitively and the future of eurostoxx has been violently rejected by said average.

2- The excuses to go down yesterday were, that Powell had been pessimistic, when in reality he limited himself to being realistic, but he certainly did not confirm the utopian turn in V economy that the exchanges discounted.

And on the other hand, virus cases rise dangerously in the US and this is real, although it cannot be assured yet that there will be a serious outbreak.

3- The reality that fully downgrades is that the brutal overbought burst, as it had to do one day. The bubble is still early to know if it has been punctured, but the surreal levels reached suggested that some hard correction would have to come.

4- Now the technical key is in the average of 200 in the SP 500 and in the 3000 psychological points. That level is key. If he loses it, we all fall down. For the time being he has held there and mounted a rebound.

5- During the night there have been no important new news

6- UK GDP figure has been given with a hard drop of 20.4% when expected -18.7%, this in April’s monthly data.

7- The MOC returned yesterday for the third consecutive day to show seller imbalance and also yesterday was very strong.

8- Be very careful with the put call ratio that yesterday rose to 0.70 above the dangerous level of 0.60, taking into account that it had reached a minimum of 0.37 in almost 20 years. We recall this article in which it is seen how dangerous it is what it has just done by going upwards from the 0.60 zone and reaching 0.70

https://serenitymarkets.com/todos-los-comentarios/macro/usando-el-ratio-put-call-como-generador-de-senales/