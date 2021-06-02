European stock market falls without London and Wall Street references

The Dax down 0.20%; Cac 40, 0.04% and Mib, 0.02%. The Euro Stoxx 50 subtracts 0.10%. The continental European stock markets do not refer to London or Wall Street, markets that will be closed on Monday for the celebration of local festivities -spring party in the United Kingdom and Memorial Day in the United States.

The European stock markets start the week mostly in the red, in a session in which, in the absence of other important references, preliminary readings of the CPI for May will be published in Germany, Spain and Italy, which are expected to show a sensible rebound in this variable. , mainly due to the base effect, as the prices of many products and services fell sharply in May 2020 as these economies were paralyzed by the impact of the confinements.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) of Spain rose 0.4% in May compared to the previous month and placed its interannual rate at 2.7%, five tenths above that of April, according to advanced data published this Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE). With this rebound, with which the annual CPI chains its fifth consecutive positive rate, inflation climbs to levels unknown for four years.

In fact, such a high CPI rate had not been reached since February 2017, when it stood at 3%.

The European Commission (EC) published on Friday that the economic confidence index of the Euro Zone rose in May to 114.5 points from 110.5 points in April, thus exceeding 113.2 points that analysts expected.

It should be remembered that, just before the start of the health crisis, in February 2020, this indicator stood at 104.0 points, well below its current level, and that after the start of the crisis it dropped to as low as 67.8 points in April 2020. For its part, the business climate index in May stood at 1.5 points in the Euro Zone compared to 1.1 points in April. In February 2020, this index was situated at -0.04 points, and it even fell in the deepest part of the crisis, in May 2020, to -2.38 points.

However, starting tomorrow the macroeconomic agenda will intensify. The publication in Europe and the US of the final readings for May of the leading indices of activity in the manufacturing (Tuesday) and services (Thursday) sectors, the well-known PMIs, stands out.

Today it is known that the activity of the factories of China has moderated its expansion slightly in May, as reflected by the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), prepared by Beijing, which stood at 51 points, compared to 51.1 of the previous month, while the data corresponding to the non-manufacturing sector, which includes services activity, has improved to 55.2 points from 54.9 in April, according to the National Statistics Office (ONE).

In addition, on Friday, and in the US, the non-agricultural employment figures for the month of May will be published.

Link Securities analysts expect three-way negotiations between the Biden government, Democrats and Republicans to continue during the week to reach an agreement on the infrastructure plan.

They do not believe that “a bipartisan agreement will finally be reached, so the normal thing would be for the Democrats to approve the Biden plan with their votes in Congress, yes, quite“ decaffeinated ”and more focused on what are the infrastructures traditional, as opposition from the more moderate Democrats persists on various points in the plan. Be that as it may, investors will be very aware of the progress of the aforementioned negotiations, since there is a lot of money at stake from which many listed companies can benefit greatly, both US companies and European companies with high exposure to the US market, such as the the case of large construction companies and materials companies ”.

The euro remains at 1,219 greenbacks. Consumer prices in the United States increased in April, with a measure of core inflation that exceeded the Federal Reserve’s 2% target and posted its largest annual increase since 1992, due to the recovery from the pandemic and various disruptions to the offer.

The Price Index for Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), the Federal Reserve’s preferred indicator of inflation, rose 3.1% from a year earlier, slightly above market expectations of an increase of 2 , 9%.

Although the high reading was partly due to the base effect – prices were depressed in April 2020 due to tight lockdowns – and their annual increase is expected to moderate throughout this year, some investors remained nervous.

Wall Street closed in green territory last Friday. The Dow Jones rose 0.19% with the market buoyed by the economic recovery. The S&P 500 rose 0.08% and the Nasdaq 0.09%.

By sectors, the highest gain was for real estate companies (0.65%)

“We do not believe that the Fed (Federal Reserve) is going to raise interest rates aggressively, we think they will delay because they want to help the economy recover. Everyone expects inflation in the short term,” said Paul Flood of Newton Investment Management.

The benchmark Brent oil in Europe rose 0.80%, to $ 69.27, while the US West Texas added 0.90%, to $ 66.92 per barrel.