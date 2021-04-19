European Soccer Super League is officially born

The Super league it is already a reality. The new club competition that aims to change the football elite was announced on the night of Sunday to Monday, confirming itself as an absolutely relevant date in the recent history of the beautiful game. «Twelve of the most important football clubs in Europe today announce that they have reached an agreement to form a new competition, the Super League, governed by its Founding Clubs. This is how the European Super League.

“The AC Milan, Arsenal FC, Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea FC, FC Barcelona, ​​FC Internazionale Milano, Juventus FC, Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid CF and the Tottenham Hotspur they have joined as Founding Clubs. Three other clubs will be invited to join before the inaugural season that will start as soon as possible, ”continues the statement informing of the creation of the European Super League.

“Three more clubs will be invited to join before the inaugural season which will start as soon as possible. Going forward, the Founding Clubs hope to maintain conversations with UEFA and

FIFA looking for the best solutions for the Super League and for world football as a whole, ”the statement insists, building bridges to a UEFA that already made a threatening statement on Sunday afternoon against the Super League.

«The creation of the new League occurs when the global pandemic has accelerated the instability of the current economic model of European football. During years, The Founding Clubs have aimed to improve quality and intensity of existing European competitions and, in particular, to create a tournament in which the best clubs and players can compete with each other more frequently, ”the note added.

The news broke at noon in Spain and the UEFA It reacted with a very harsh statement, in which Liga, RFEF, Premier League and Serie A were involved, all of them alarmed institutions and competition from the new Super League. In the note, the organizations threatened the clubs that decided to participate in the new competition with not playing the Champions League from that moment, as well as their players, who would be unable to participate in national team tournaments.

The president of one of the estates that publicly positioned themselves against the Super League, Javier Tebas, wrote a tweet full of misspellings and in which he disparaged the creation of the new competition. “At last they are going to leave the” bar at five in the morning “, from the” underground “, the «gurus» of the «powerpint» super league, intoxicated with selfishness and lack of solidarity. The @UEFAcom and @EuropeanLeagues and @laliga have been working for a long time at this moment and they will have their due response, “published the highest leader of the League in his official account.

Teams and competition format

The Super League will change football as we know it and the list of confirmed participants attests to this. The bix-six of the Premier League, with Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal will be in full in the tournament, along with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid as Spanish representatives. Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus complete the roster, leaving Serie A, another of the organizations that ran against, marked.

The competition format was another of the great doubts surrounding this great tournament. The championship will be composed of 15 teams, the founders, to which are added another five who qualify each season. Resulting in this way 20 sets that will be divided into two groups of 10. Of course, the income for the participants will be very high, as seems logical in a constant crossing of great games.