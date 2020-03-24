European shares rebound and mark their best day since 2008

By Ambar Warrick and Sagarika Jaisinghani

Mar 24 (.) – European stocks rose on Tuesday, recovering the value of a week’s losses, as the prospect of some stability from recent stimulus measures led to buying in a market around the seven-year low.

* The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 8.4%, in its best session since late 2008. The index is nearly 30% below its all-time high recorded in February, after fears about the economic impact of the Coronaviruses have caused sales in recent weeks.

* Almost all the components of the index traded higher, with a jump in stocks on Wall Street that also strengthened confidence. Low valuations sparked some search for opportunities.

* With several major governments and central banks announcing measures to boost liquidity and offset the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, investors expected some stability in the markets amid strong volatility.

* “Considering how these markets have performed in the past month, I certainly don’t trust that the worst is behind us, but we’ve seen some more stability in the last week or so,” Craig Erlam, an analyst at UK senior market and OANDA’s Emea.

* Basic resources and oil and gas were the best performing sectors on the day, climbing more than 15% each. Both recovered from multi-year lows.

* Italian stocks advanced nearly 9%, marking their best day in nearly a decade after the latest figures showing a slowdown in new COVID-19 cases raised hopes that the most aggressive phase of the outbreak could be passing.

* Meanwhile, the German stock market climbed almost 11%, while the London benchmark added 9%. Both markets recorded their best session since 2008.

(Report by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)