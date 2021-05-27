European shares hit record thanks to Airbus

By Ambar Warrick and Shreyashi Sanyal

27 (Reuters) – European stocks closed at record highs on Thursday, boosted by Airbus, after the aircraft maker raised its production targets, while German stocks weakened by a court ruling that punished Bayer.

* The pan-European STOXX 600 Index rose 0.3% to 446.44 points, an all-time high at the close.

* Stocks at European aircraft manufacturer Airbus soared 9.2% after it set targets expanding passenger jet production as the airline industry recovers from the pandemic.

* German stocks were down around 0.3%, lagging behind other regional markets, with Bayer being the biggest drag on the DAX down 5.0%.

* The action had its worst day in three months after a US judge rejected its plan to settle future class action lawsuits related to its Roundup and other glyphosate-based weed killers.

* European stocks have moved little this week, but have reached all-time highs, due to continued guarantees that an expansionary monetary policy will be maintained and the decrease in inflation concerns that painted a favorable outlook.

* However, investors have opted for the more cyclical parts of equity markets to hedge against the risks of accelerating inflation.

* The European banking sector was up almost 2% and commodities companies gained 3%.

* A rise in metal prices on concerns that supplies from leading copper producer Chile will be disrupted also helped mining stocks outperform the market.

(Report by Ambar Warrick and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)