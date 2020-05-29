By Sruthi Shankar

(.) – European stocks fell on Friday, amid investor nervousness before US President Donald Trump announced his response to China over the passage of a new national security law for Hong Kong, which subtracted some shine to the advance of the bags in May.

* The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1.4%, in a session of setbacks led by the sectors that performed best during the week: travel and leisure, banks and automotive.

* Trump announced a press conference on China for later in the day. Investors fear a response from Washington that further damages relations with Beijing and clouds the prospect of economic recovery after the crash caused by the coronavirus crisis.

* Hopes of global economic recovery generated by stimulus programs approved worldwide and the end of restrictions in many countries helped the STOXX 600 close May with a 3% advance.

* The German DAX index, which weighed heavily on automakers, performed strongly for the month, improving 6.8% as many investors bought devalued cyclical stocks after improving economic data.

* The coffee company JDE Peet’s BV, one of the few that went public during the crisis, shot up 13.8% in its market debut, with a value of 15.6 billion euros ($ 17.3 billion).

* Among the declining firms, Hugo Boss AG dropped 9.1% after Jefferies downgraded the stock to “hold”, indicating that the improvement in performance will be derailed for two years by the pandemic.

* Renault SA declined 7.7% on news that it is starting talks with unions to restructure several French plants, while confirming plans to cut some 15,000 jobs worldwide.

