By Sruthi Shankar

Jun 9 (.) – Banks and oil companies dragged European stocks on Tuesday when investors were cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting.

* The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.2%, while the markets in Frankfurt, London and Paris lost between 1.6% and 2.1%.

* After an astonishing 46% recovery from all-time lows, eurozone banks fell 3.8% on an announcement by a regulator on financial stability in the EU, which said lenders should not be allowed to pay dividends at least until the end of this year. * Meanwhile, the big oil companies Royal Dutch Shell, BP and Total fell between 3% and 4.5% due to the drop in oil prices, which they lost due to the rise in the dollar and concerns about oversupply. .

* Other sectors that would be more oriented to economic growth – such as automobile, travel and leisure manufacturers and insurers, which led the market recovery in recent weeks – fell between 2% and 3.4%.

* Investors also await the end of the Fed’s monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, awaiting views from the central bank on recent signs of economic recovery.

* “I think the Fed is not going to say or do anything. They are probably going to reserve the next round of ammunition to mitigate potential second wave (coronavirus) damage or if further containment measures are required,” said Keith Temperton, operator from Tavira Securities.

* The World Bank said on Monday that the coronavirus crisis will cause global economic output to contract 5.2% in 2020, while warning that its forecasts will be revised downward if uncertainty persists.

* However, a surprise recovery in US employment data and an unprecedented stimulus from central banks have helped propel the rise in the European benchmark just 15% below its all-time high.

* “Personally, I don’t expect a V-shaped recovery from economic growth. It will take some time to find economic normalization,” said Matthias Scheiber, global head of portfolio management for Wells Fargo Asset Management.

(Report by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru, Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)