European shares close higher, but Credit Suisse sinks

By Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal

Mar 29 (Reuters) – European stocks rose on Monday, despite Credit Suisse’s stocks plummeting after a warning of “significant” losses from exiting positions after US hedge fund Archegos defaulted on calls for margins of guarantee.

* Credit Suisse stocks plunged 13.8% to a three-month low as it said the hedge fund defaulted on orders placed last week by the Swiss bank and other entities and noted that although it was “premature quantifying “the resulting loss,” could be very significant to our first quarter results. “

* The broader financial services index was the worst performer, down 1.9%, while the banking sector, which includes Deutsche Bank and UBS, was down 0.9%.

* The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2%, with stocks linked to mining, oil and gas and travel and leisure among the biggest losers amid French doctors warning that a third wave of coronavirus infections soon It could bring down hospitals.

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel faced mounting criticism on Monday for not yet explaining a plan to reverse the rise in coronavirus infections in Germany and blaming the lack of cooperation from state prime ministers on increasingly chaotic management of the crisis.

* The benchmark STOXX 600 has lagged behind its US counterpart in the last six months, as new lockdowns on the continent and a slower-than-expected vaccination program have affected the economic outlook in Europe.

* The German DAX index, which weighs heavily on the export sector, rose 0.5% to an all-time high as data released at the weekend showed that annual profits for industrial companies in China rose in the first two months of 2021, which shows a rebound in the local manufacturing sector.

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)