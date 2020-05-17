UEFA wants to end the 2019-20 season by August, including the Champions League and Europa League, said Aleksander Ceferin, president of European football’s governing body.

Most disputes in Europe were suspended in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but some leagues have announced plans to restart in the coming weeks.

Competitions in France and the Netherlands have been canceled, but the German Championship has resumed on Saturday, and Ceferin expects at least 80% of national leagues to end their seasons.

“We have an idea, but we need to wait for the UEFA executive committee to confirm the dates. I can say that the European season will end, if everything is as it is now, in August,” Ceferin told beIN Sports.

“I believe that most leagues will end the season. Those who do not do so are their decision. But they will still have to play qualifying rounds if they want to participate in UEFA European competition.”

The Champions League and the Europa League have not yet completed their last round of 16 games.

Paris Saint-Germain, declared a French champion, want to play in the Champions League abroad after the French government says that professional sport will not be able to return until September.

“Paris St Germain and Lyon … will have to organize matches in France,” added Ceferin. “If that is not possible, they will have to organize them in a neutral field.”

“I see no reason why the French authorities would not allow them to organize a match without fans, but we will see. It is beyond my control.”

The 2020 Euro, scheduled to take place in 12 cities in Europe, has been postponed until next year.

“We had conversations with nine cities and everything is settled,” said Ceferin. “With three cities, we have some problems. So we will discuss more. In principle, we will do the tournament in 12 cities, if not, we can do it in 10, nine or eight.”

