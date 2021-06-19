European sales reactivate in May, but still not enough

Volkswagen, brand and group, in the lead

FERNANDO LLAMAS

Madrid

Updated Thursday, June 17, 2021 – 12:56

May registrations in the European Union improved by 53.4%, those of the same month of 2020, but they represent 300,000 units less than in 2019.

Spain 24% drop compared to April 2019 ACEA data The lukewarm improvement in April

There is a glimpse of a reaction from European automotive consumption. It is not as powerful as the percentages of growth in registrations on the continent may suggest compared to the month of May 2020 and even less so with the accumulated of the first five months of the year, but it may augur the beginning of better times, still far from optimal. It is the third consecutive month of increases.

According to data published by the European Manufacturers Association (ACEA), passenger car registrations in the European Union increased last month by 53.4% ​​compared to last year, with the delivery of a total of 891,665 units. But the May 2019 reference indicates that more than 300,000 sales have been lost. The accumulated for the year gives a figure of 4,314,264 registered passenger cars and SUVs, a 29.5% more than between January and May 2020.

UK, like a shot

If we add the results of the 26 of the EU to those of the United Kingdom and those of the three EFTA countries (Norway, Switzerland, Iceland), the euphoria can increase even more: a 74.3% improvement in the month of May with the unparalleled push from the UK, whose share of sales rises 674.1% With respect to the reference month of 2020, which goes from selling 20,000 cars then to 156,737 in the last month.

Between January and May, these 30 countries have exceeded the registrations for the same period of 2020 by 31.9%: 5,204,398 registrations compared to 3,969,841 at the time. But is that between January and May 2019 the figure was – lower than that of 2018 – almost seven million (6,935,028).

SEAT EARNS 163.5%

For Spain, the Anfac employer’s association already revealed at the beginning of this month the sales of May 2021: 95,403 units, 178% more than in May 2020 and 24% less than in the same month of 2019. It is the one that increases the most as a percentage of the four major EU markets. The other three (we already saw that the United Kingdom plays in another league) also grew in May: France scored a + 46.4%, Italy, + 43% and Germany, + 37.2%.

In the computation of first five months, Spain improved by 40%, behind Italy (+ 62.8%), France (+ 50.1%) and ahead of Germany (+ 12.8%), which with 1,116,737 registrations triples those of Spain, still far from the continental average.

Volkswagen, Stellantis and Renault

Large groups grew by double digits in May, with a significant advance from the Volkswagen consortium, whose delivery volume rose 93.7% in the 30 countries (EU + UK + Efta). Among its brands stand out Seat, which climbed 163.5% with 44,908 units, Skoda (+ 92.2%), Audi (+ 88%) and Volkswagen (+ 82.4%).

The Stellantis conglomerate added 61% to its separate brands in 2020, with Peugeot leading (+ 60.3%) without counting the percentage awarded to Lancia / Chrysler, which with 4,614 cars rose 89% compared to May 2020.

The Toyota brand It is the third most sold in Europe, after Volkswagen and Peugeot, with 308,062 units, 40.4% more than in May last year.

The Renault Group increased its registrations by 25.9%, with 60,158 sales (+ 31%) of the diamond banner. Dacia is the second in volume (+ 16.9%), but Alpine wins in percentage, which delivered 145 cars, + 23.9%.

The percentage record for May in Europe is for the Smart brand, of the Daimler group: + 261.1% with only 3,351 units registered.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Holidays 2021 Cover THE WORLD TODAY

