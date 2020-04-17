The percentage refers to the results for the month of March

Car registrations in Europe have fallen by 51.8% during the month of March due to the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis. The country that has noticed it the most has been Italy. During the first three months of the year the decrease is 26.3%.

Sales figures in Europe, as it happens in Spain, they are notably affected due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Registrations have dropped a 51.8% throughout the continent during the month of March. During the same month last year, 1.77 million units left dealerships. Obviously, the confinement of the population currently living is the main reason for this serious decline.

The country most affected by enrollment drop in the deck it was Italy with 85%, while in France the decrease was 72%. Spain It ranks third in this classification with the loss of 69.3% of sales, while in the United Kingdom and Germany these percentages were 44.4 and 37.7 respectively.

The negative figures are repeated when checking the cumulative of the year. During the first quarter of 2019, 4.14 million units were registered in Europe, a figure on which 26.3% has been lost, 3.05 million units in total.

EUROPEAN SALES BY MANUFACTURER

In the month of March it has been Volkswagen the brand that has sold the most cars in Europe with 98,219 units, which does not prevent it from signing a decrease of 47.5%. Mercedes Benz it has remained at 55,473 units, 36.8% less, while BMW it almost equals its neighbors with 55,041 units, yes, with a drop greater than 40.5%.

Volkswagen repeats as the manufacturer with the most registrations if the first quarter of the year is taken into account. However, its 351,113 units signify a 25% drop. They follow the Germans Peugeot and Renault, which have lost 29.3 and 32.4% of sales to reach, respectively, 186,193 and 184,200 units.

