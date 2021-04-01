European qualifiers Qatar 2022: Germany lost 1-2 to North Macedonia | Qatar World Cup

North Macedonia on Wednesday gave one of the great surprises of the European World Cup qualifying for Qatar 2022 by defeating 1-2

Germany, in a game in which they showed great defensive performance and were effective when they could put the ball in the opposite half.

A reading of the German defeat may be that Joachim Löw again resorted to experiments, with a defense of three centrals. And he lost the bet. In the two goals, in which Marc André ter Stegen had no chance of reaction, there were signs of confusion in the German rear. But the main problem was upstairs, where Germany had difficulty generating chances and did not take advantage of the ones they did have.

Germany found themselves with a rival who complicated things from the beginning and closed the area with a five-man defense, which made it difficult to reach the goal.

When the Macedonians seized the ball they launched quick attacks that, as the minutes passed, became more daring. Germany had a great chance in the 9th minute when Leon Goretzka hit the crossbar off Kai Havertz. Then came a quarter of an hour of permanent ball circulation without being able to enter the area.

The first Macedonian advance came in the 24th minute and ended with a cross into the small area that was cut by Emre Can, then Germany arrived twice, in the 26th with a shot from Serge Gnabry that goalkeeper Dmimitroevsi stopped with his foot.

In the 31st Gnabry reappeared with a shot that went wide. The end of the first half, however, was clearly for the Macedonians. First in the 40th, with a free-kick by Alioski from the right to the first post before which Ter Stegen reacted with a good save. In the 45th minute, in an advance that began with a German loss of the ball in the opposite area, Pandev opened the scoring for Macedonioa del Norte with a shot inside the small area to the center of Bardhi.

The second half remained the same although Germany, in 63, achieved the partial tie with a penalty converted by Ilkay Gundogan and that originated in a foul against Leroy Sané, who had been knocked down while trying to advance through the Macedonian forest of legs. Later, in 1980, Timo Werner had the second on his feet when Gundogan left him alone in front of the goalkeeper but failed in the shot. The Macedonian counterattacks were still dangerous and in one of them the second came, in 85, through Elmas, to the center of Ademi.

With the historic defeat, Germany was in the third box of group J with six units.