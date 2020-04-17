A European technology platform to support applications aimed at tracking people at risk of coronavirus infection is gaining support from governments, said one of its main supporters on Friday.

Seven countries have formally supported the European proximity tracking and privacy preservation initiative (PEPP-PT) or commissioned one of its members to develop a national app, German technology entrepreneur Chris Boos told ..

PEPP-PT has emerged as a major proponent of using short-range communications enabled by Bluetooth technology to measure the risk of coronavirus transmission by an infected person.

“Many countries have dedicated their application teams to developing what we are providing,” said Boos, co-creator of PEPP-PT and automation startup Arago, in an interview.

He listed Austria, Germany, France, Italy, Malta, Spain and Switzerland, adding that another 40 countries had registered and were in the process of integration.

More than 200 scientists are collaborating on PEPP-PT, conceived as the backbone of national applications whose developers claim to comply with Europe’s strict privacy rules.

Experts are rushing to create digital methods to fight the disease that has infected more than 2 million people worldwide and killed more than 150,000 so far.

Automating the task of assessing who is at risk and telling people to see a doctor, take the Covid-19 test or self-isolate is seen by advocates of technology as an efficient way to speed up a meticulous task that usually involves calls phone calls and house-to-house visits.

The approach is based on the work of researchers at the Big Data Institute at the University of Oxford, who argue that if 60% of the population uses the platform, that would be enough to contain the pandemic.

This will be difficult to achieve if the applications are for voluntary use, say the researchers. But even with a low adoption rate, an infection can be prevented by one in two people using the system, said Christophe Fraser of Oxford.

But a schism has opened up among experts on data privacy issues, with some advocating approaches that do not host sensitive data on a primary server.

Italy supported a contact tracking application developed by startup Bending Spoons, a member of PEPP-PT, while Germany plans to launch an application that is being developed by the Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute.

In France, the digital research institute Inria is also working to develop an application based on the PEPP-PT.

