European opening in pills | Serenity Markets

A moderately bearish opening is expected in Europe. These are the factors to consider.

1- Although yesterday the weakness in the Asian section of China closed at all-time highs, infecting American futures on the Globex and holding us all back.

And it is that the Chinese stock market worried about the regulatory and interventionist wave of the government does not stop falling and today it has reached a minimum of seven months. This makes the bad Chinese environment spread in the future. But we will have to wait for the European session to advance and this bad Asian atmosphere to dissipate. Last night it was already seen that in the end Wall Street is not affected.

2- From a technical point of view, the situation remains bullish as long as the Nasdaq moves above 15,000 and the SP 500 continues to fight to break the 4400 resistance, if it happens the normal thing is that it goes to 4500 and there it is more difficult .

The divergences continue to grow. Yesterday the nasdaq showed more than double the values ​​at 52-week lows than at highs.

Equally weighted RSP remains sideways, despite the weighted normal SP 500 continuing to rise.

And in the dark markets, be careful, because the buying volume has completely vanished.

3- Growth fears continue to hang around after the many bad macro data yesterday in Asia, Europe and the US.

Today another very weak data of industrial benefits in China.

According to a . poll, 160 out of 202 economists surveyed have said the main danger to growth this year is once again the virus.

4- Amazon has denied the rumors that propelled bitcoin to 40,000 yesterday. This has caused a considerable correction to bitcoin.

5- The US confirms travel restrictions due to the advance of the virus.

6- Today they give results Apple, Google, Microsoft, UPS, GE, 3M, Visa and AMD among many others. A very busy day, a factor to take into account.

7- Tesla gave results yesterday after the close that were good and rises slightly more than 1% in the after hours.

8- The bond today is calm with a 1.28% return after yesterday’s volatility.

Jose Luis Carpathians