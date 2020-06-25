The EMA recommended authorizing the sale of Veklury (Remdesivir) for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents over 12 years with pneumonia.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended this Thursday, for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic of coronavirus, authorize the sale of a drug known as Veklury (Remdesivir) for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents over 12 years with pneumonia.

Remdesivir is a antiviral it slows down the production of new virus particles and as a result a Viral infection it develops less quickly and patients in serious condition recover an average of four days earlier than usual.

Although the last decision is still in the hands of the European Comission, this is the first drug to pass the evaluation of the Amsterdam-based medical agency, which was done “in an exceptionally short period through a continuous review procedure”, given the public health emergency caused by the coronavirus .

The “conditional” authorization by the EMA to sell a drug This means that it can be marketed with slightly less data available and before the usual time it takes for a drug to be authorized under normal conditions, facilitating rapid access to the product in contexts such as a pandemic.

This emergency process is only followed if the benefit of the immediate availability of a medicine for patients it is higher than risk inherent in the fact that not all data is yet available.

This was done even faster than expected because the quality, the non-clinical and preliminary clinical data, together with the safety of this drug began to be studied by the human medicine committee of this agency on April 30, before to be submitted to the EMA the sale authorization request in Veklury’s EU, which arrived on June 5.

Remdesivir, an experimental therapy that began to develop in 2009 and was tested with patients from the Ebola in the middle of the past decade, coronavirus has been licensed SARS-CoV-2 Because an American clinical trial showed that this drug shortens the recovery time in some patients.

Evaluation of the drug as a possible COVID-19 treatment in the EU has concluded this Thursday, mainly based on that study by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the United States (Niaid) in more than a thousand critically ill patients in 75 hospitals in different countries, and its effect was compared with a placebo and with the average time it takes for a COVID-19 patient to heal.

The hospitalized patients Those taking Remdesivir recovered an average of 31 percent faster than those taking placebo, while the median recovery period was reduced from 15 days to 11 days.

Other studies indicate that its efficacy against new coronavirus is not very clear.

Taking into account the available data, the Agency considered that the balance between benefits and risks had shown to be positive in patients with pneumonia what do you require respirators, seriously ill patients, so he chose to authorize it, the agency stressed.

The European Commission is slated to give the green light to this drug next week and it will be marketable in the EU under the name of Veklury over a period of one year, although it is not yet clear how many doses of Remdesivir will be available for the European market, which will have to be negotiated with the American producer. Gilead Sciences.

