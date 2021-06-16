European markets open higher with sights set on Fed meeting

Madrid, Jun 16 (.) .- The European markets have started the session on Wednesday on the rise, pending the meeting of the Federal Reserve in the US (Fed) that is held in a context of inflationary pressures.

At 07:00 GMT, Madrid was the stock market that rose the most, 0.34%; followed by Milan, with 0.27%; Paris, with 0.24%; Frankfurt, with 0.17%, and London, with 0.14%.

The main appointment of the day will be the Fed meeting, where analysts expect rates to remain (0-0.25%) and to be patient regarding the withdrawal of stimuli.

Apart from this, today the CPI data corresponding to last May is also published in the United Kingdom.

The main index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei, fell 0.51% in a cautious day in which investors chose to collect profits, waiting for the aforementioned Fed meeting.

Wall Street closed this Tuesday in red and its main indicator, the Dow Jones of Industrialists, lost 0.27% also pending the meeting of the Federal Reserve.

In the debt market, the interest on the German bond, considered the safest, falls and is around -0.238%.

The yield of the US bond, the one that worries investors the most, remains stable and stands at 1,499%.

In the currency market, the euro falls against the US dollar and is changed to 1,211 units.

Meanwhile, in the oil market, prices continue to rise and Brent, the benchmark crude in Europe, rises 0.5% and exceeds $ 74 per barrel ($ 74.4), while West Texas Intermediate (WTI), a benchmark in the US, is also up 0.4% and is around $ 72.5.

The price of gold, one of the safe haven assets, rebounds and stands at around $ 1,859 per ounce.

(c) . Agency