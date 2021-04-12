European manufacturers ask the EC for “coherence” for the energy transition

They claim reciprocity for their investments

FERNANDO LLAMAS

Madrid

Tuesday, April 6, 2021 – 10:49

They share the CO2 target in 2030 and disagree with reviewing it in 2025 without increased recharging infrastructure.

The Association of European Automobile Manufacturers (ACEA) requires reciprocity between the investment of automobile manufacturers and governments to meet the CO2 targets of the European Commission (EC) in 2030, with which ACEA agrees. He argues that if they are going to invest «in the next few years 60,000 million euros»In cars and infrastructures, administrations must ensure 60 million charging points between public and private for that year if 50% of the vehicles are to run on batteries.

Manufacturers stress the need for have the infrastructure in place before manufacturing your clean vehiclesTherefore, it does not share the reduction of the CO2 index in 2025 when the vehicles that will be sold then are being built now. «The number of charging points and service stations that member states agree to deploy determines the degree of ambition in the amount of CO2 »from the manufacturers.

«The revision of the Regulation on CO2 [que la CE prevé aprobar en junio] should go hand in hand with an equally ambitious (if not more) review of the Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Directive (AFID) ”, concludes the document of the European automotive manufacturers.

ACEA, like the European Consumers Organization (BEUC) and the Transport & Environment association, «needs the political commitment of the EC to offer one million charging points in 2025, three million in 2030, as well as a minimum of 1,000 hydrogen stations“, Numbers” needed to reach the CO2 level for cars and vans “that are being pursued.

ACEA wants firm and binding measures that ensure the achievement of the objectives and “coherence” between these and the number of charging points and stations.

