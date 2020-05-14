A survey of 140,000 people reveals that most of the LGBT + community in Europe sees an increase in intolerance, and many prefer to hide their sexuality in public. The situation is worse in Eastern Europe. The vast majority of LGBT + couples in Europe avoid walking hand in hand in public, and one in five LGBT + feels discriminated against in the workplace, according to a study by the European Fundamental Rights Agency (FRA) released. this Thursday (05/14).

One in ten people said they have been physically or sexually attacked in the past five years

Of every ten people interviewed in the European Union and the United Kingdom, one said that he had been physically or sexually attacked in the past five years.

The survey, called A long road to equality for LGBTI people, heard about 140,000 people aged 15 and over in the 27 countries of the European Union, in the United Kingdom (which was still a member when the survey was done), in Serbia and in North Macedonia (who want to join the bloc).

It is the second such survey by the FRA. The first was held in 2012, but it heard fewer people and only older people.

“A very large number of LGBT + people continue to live in the shade, for fear of being ridiculed, discriminated against or even beaten,” says FRA director Michael O’Flaherty.

“Although some countries have advanced in equality for LGBT +, our research shows that, overall, there has been little real progress, leaving many LGBT + people vulnerable. Governments should be aware of this and actively promote full respect for the rights of LGBT + people . “

One of those responsible for the study, Milton Pavlou said that “the most alarming result is that which shows harassment, fear, lack of security”. He said 38% of respondents said they had been the victim of harassment in the past year for being LGBTQ +. “This is unacceptable. People don’t deserve to live like this,” he said.

In the European Union and the United Kingdom, only 36% of respondents said they saw an improvement in tolerance in the past five years, and 40% said they saw a worsening. About a quarter saw no change.

Less than a quarter of Germans said the situation had improved in the country, and 45% said it had worsened.

Poland, mostly Catholic and governed by the conservative PiS party, is one of the countries where the perception of the situation has worsened the most. More than two in three people interviewed said the situation was worse in the country.

European Equality Commissioner Helena Dalli recalled that Poland recently created dozens of so-called “free zones of LGBT + ideology”.

“Even more worrying, we have recently witnessed incidents against the LGBT + community within the EU, such as stopping assaults, the adoption of ‘LGBT + ideology free zones’ statements, fines for advertisements that are sympathetic to the LGBTI public and others,” says Dalli, not to mention that these cases occurred in Poland.

“Anyone in the European Union should feel safe and free to be themselves,” said Dalli.

Among those interviewed in Poland, 44% said they saw a dramatic deterioration in tolerance towards members of the LGBT + community in the past five years. It is the highest percentage identified by research in a country.

Second is France, with 25% of French respondents saying they perceived a deterioration, of which 29% said it was dramatic.

But the report also has at least some good news: in Ireland, 76% said they saw an improvement in tolerance in the period after 2015, when the country, also largely a Catholic, approved same-sex marriage in a referendum.

The German government’s anti-discrimination agency said the study demonstrates a clear need for action, since the country was on average or just slightly above.

“When almost half of the respondents say they are afraid to go hand in hand in public, and one in five hide their sexuality in the workplace, this should cause us enormous concern,” said the director of the German agency, Bernd Franke.

This last aspect is one of the ones that best show the dividing line that exists between Eastern Europe and Western Europe on the issue of LGBT + rights. In Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, North Macedonia and Serbia, only 10% or even less said they were very outspoken about their sexual identity at work. The average of the 27 EU countries plus the United Kingdom is 21%.

Franke said it was about time for a turnaround in European equality guidelines, which he said had not changed in years. He suggested that the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, on May 17, be used to highlight existing injustices, “even during the coronavirus crisis”.

