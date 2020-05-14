Hungary should review the situation of asylum seekers in the Röszke area on the border with Serbia, and release them if there is no basis for their arrest. After examining the cases of Afghan and Iranian citizens whom Budapest refused to provide protection, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has ruled that their stay in that area is illegal in contravention of Community law. The ruling, concluded by human rights organizations, has been described as “disappointing” by the Hungarian government.

The Luxembourg Court ruled on Thursday the cases presented by Afghan and Iranian asylum seekers who came to Hungary through Serbia to request asylum in the Röszke transit area. Their requests, however, were deemed “inadmissible” by the Hungarian authorities, who urged them to return to Serbia, which refused to readmit them. According to the ruling, Budapest did not re-examine his case, but simply changed his destination to that of his country of origin. The asylum-seekers appealed to the Hungarian justice and, since then, they have been detained in that border area.

The CJEU considers that these people are detained in Röszke. It is not just a “restriction” to their movements, argues the judge, but those citizens remain “isolated” from the rest of the population. They cannot enter the country and neither can they return to Serbia, since that would expose them to sanctions and “lose any opportunity to obtain refugee status in Hungary.” The court establishes there the conditions that, in its judgment, can justify an arrest. And he points out that “neither an applicant for international protection nor a third-country national who is the subject of a return decision can be detained solely on the grounds that he or she cannot meet their own needs.” Community law, he continues, prevents people from being detained “without the prior adoption of a reasoned decision ordering that detention and without the necessity and proportionality of such measure having been examined.”

The court also considers that asylum seekers may not be detained for more than four weeks from the time they apply. In the case of third-country nationals who are the subject of a return decision, their detention may not exceed 18 months and should be maintained only while the return preparation is underway. Therefore, the CJEU considers that the decision of the Hungarian authorities is “contrary to EU law”, so the national court must immediately release these people or find an alternative measure to detention.

The Hungarian government has described the ruling as “disappointing” and accused the EU of wanting to force it to allow migrants to enter, reports Efe. “It is in harmony with the will of Brussels that we do not defend our borders with fences and that we allow immigrants to enter the country,” said the Minister of the Interior, Gergely Gulyás, in a virtual press conference.

