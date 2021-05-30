European inflation and the US Employment Report, protagonists of next week

The inflation will remain in the spotlight next week. Thus, next Monday the first estimates of the May CPI on Spain, Italy and Germany; while, the following day, Tuesday 1, will be published the preliminary data of the Eurozone, which point to an upturn in inflation in the monetary zone as a whole to 1.8% in May, from 1.6% in April and 1.3% in March, given the notable advance in prices expected in Germany (where it could grow up to 2.4% annually).

Important will also be the final PMI activity data (manufacturing on Tuesday and services on Thursday) of the main economies of the Eurozone, the United Kingdom, the United States and China; the US Employment Report for May (Friday); and the OECD economic forecasts (Monday).

Finally, in the business section, review the Solaria results (Monday) and Broadcom (Thursday); the dividends from Telefónica, Acerinox, Viscofan and Grifols; and the Shareholders’ Meetings of DAY (Monday), in which a capital increase of up to 1,028 million euros will be put to the vote, and PRIM (Friday).

MONDAY:

– Retail sales April Japan.

– Preliminary May CPI Spain, Italy, Germany.

– Retail sales April Germany.

– OECD economic forecasts.

– Solaria results.

– General Meeting of Shareholders DIA.

– Holiday on Wall Street. Memorial Day.

TUESDAY:

– Manufacturing PMI in May China, United Kingdom, Eurozone, United States.

– Eurozone preliminary May CPI.

– GDP first quarter final Italy.

– Dividends Telefónica (0.2 euros gross per share), Acerinox (0.50 euros) and Viscofan (0.29 euros).

WEDNESDAY:

– Registered unemployment in May Spain.

– April Eurozone producer price index.

– Beige Book of the Federal Reserve.

– Results Advance Auto Parts, NetApp.

THURSDAY:

– PMI services in May China, Eurozone, United Kingdom, United States.

– ADP Employment Survey May United States.

– ISM services May United States.

– Grifols dividend (0.36 euros gross per share).

FRIDAY:

– April Eurozone retail sales.

– May United States Employment Report.

– Factory orders April United States.

– PRIM Shareholders General Meeting.