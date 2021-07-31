European indices open with falls this Friday

The indices are affected by the negative trend of the market globally, in a new day that will be marked by the presentation of business results.

The IBEX 35, the main Spanish selective, traded at 8,735.30 points at the start of the day after dropping that 0.57%. The accumulated earnings in the year are reduced to 8.21%.

The Spanish economy grew by 2.8% in the second quarter of the year, thus returning to positive values ​​after having registered a 0.4% decline in the first quarter due to the impact of the third wave of Covid and the storm ‘ Filomena ‘.

According to the advance of National Accounting data published this Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE), the Spanish economy grew by 2.8% between April and June compared to the previous quarter, mainly due to the boost in consumption.

The number of employees in the industrial sector in the second quarter of the year stood at 2.66 million people, which represents an increase of 0.9% with respect to the previous quarter, after adding 22,900 people to the occupation in the sector, according to the results of the Labor Force Survey published this Thursday.

CaixaBank has obtained a profit of 4,181 million euros in the first half of this year, a result 20 times higher than in 2020, when it earned 205 million, due to the extraordinary impacts associated with the merger, and has announced the distribution of a dividend 50% of the profits in cash.