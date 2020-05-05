European stock indexes closed higher on Tuesday, shrugging off the uncertainty surrounding the purchase of regional bonds, as a series of promising balance sheets and easing restrictions caused by coronavirus in some countries fueled some optimism.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 2.18% to 1,312 points, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 2.15% to 336 points.

Germany’s supreme court ruled on Tuesday that the German central bank should stop buying bonds under the European Central Bank’s stimulus scheme if the ECB cannot justify the need for the program.

German stocks closed with a 2.5% jump, and the Italy index, whose debt is particularly vulnerable to changes in the ECB’s bond-buying scheme, advanced 2%.

“(The court decision) does not apply to the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program, so it shouldn’t be such a problem at this point,” said Craig Erlam, Senior Market Analyst at OANDA Europe.

Still, the banking sector, which is most exposed to changes in the sovereign debt space, ended the day far from session highs.

In LONDON, the Financial Times index advanced 1.66%, to 5,849 points.

In FRANKFURT, the DAX index rose 2.51% to 10,729 points.

In PARIS, the CAC-40 index gained 2.40%, at 4,483 points.

In MILAN, the Ftse / Mib index appreciated by 2.06%, to 17,387 points.

In MADRID, the Ibex-35 index increased by 1.11%, to 6,747 points.

In LISBOA, the PSI20 index appreciated 0.84%, to 4,222 points.

