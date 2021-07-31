European futures on the rise after the Federal Reserve meeting

BUSINESS

Telefónica raises forecasts and will amortize 0.7% of the capital, after a profit of 7,743 million euros in the second quarter.

Telefónica buys the British Cancom for a company value of 398 million euros.

Sabadell announces that it will restore the cash dividend in 2022 with a charge to 2021, with a 30% payout; Sabadell almost tripled the profit in the second quarter due to the reduction in provisions.

Acciona Energía increases its ebitda by 18% in the first quarter.

Meliá Hotels recovers positive EBITDA in Q2, expects tourism recovery in Q3.

Aena expects to balance cash flow with traffic at 35% of 2019 levels.

Abanca will sell its stake in Euskaltel and brings the MásMóvil takeover a little closer.

Santander and ING finance the purchase of Burger King Spain with a loan of 500 million.

Airbus raises its forecasts after a good first half.

Samsung increases profits and anticipates strong demand for semiconductors and a recovery for mobile phones.

Nokia raises annual forecasts before the progress of its restructuring.

ECONOMY AND POLITICS

Fed Says Economy Still On Track Despite Increase in COVID Infections (.); Yields on US Treasuries fall after the Fed mentions a gradual reduction of stimulus but without giving a date.

China is intensifying its attempts to calm investors’ nerves after the markets collapsed this week, telling foreign brokers not to “over-interpret” its latest regulatory measures.

The US Senate advances the infrastructure bill of about 1 trillion dollars.

Sydney, Australia’s largest city, has a record daily increase in COVID-19 cases.

*DIARY*

RESULTS

– Sabadell publishes 2Q-2021 results and presents them at a conference (9am) and press conference (11:30 am)

– Repsol publishes 2Q-2021 results and presents them at a conference (12:30 p.m.)

– Telefónica publishes 2Q-2021 results and presents them at a conference (10h)

Read more

– Grifols publishes 2Q-2021 results before the opening

– Inmobiliaria Colonial publishes 2Q-2021 results after the market close and presents them at a conference (6:30 p.m.)

– Acciona publishes 2Q-2021 results after the market close and presents them the next day at a conference

– Cellnex publishes 2Q-2021 results before market opening and presents them at a conference (11am)

– Viscofán publishes 2Q-2021 results and presents them at a conference the next day

– Acerinox publishes 2Q-2021 results

– Técnicas Reunidas publishes 2Q-2021 results

– Arcelormittal publishes 2Q-2021 results

– PharmaMar publishes 2Q-2021 results

– Merlin Properties publishes 2Q-2021 results after the market close and presents them at a conference the following day

– Obrascón Huarte Lain, OHL, publishes 2Q-2021 results at market close and presents them the next day

– Ence Energía y Celulosa presents 2Q-2021 results published the previous day in a conference (4pm)

– Grupo Catalana Occidente publishes 2Q-2021 results and presents them at a conference (4:30 p.m.)

– Neinor Homes presents 2Q-2021 results published the day before in a conference (1pm)

DIVIDENDS

– Iberdrola distributes a dividend payable for 2020 of 0.254 euros gross per share

– FCC is expected to distribute a dividend of 0.416 euros per share

*FINANCIAL MARKETS*

Asian stocks were relatively calm Thursday as the US Federal Reserve signaled it was in no rush to cut stimulus, though the mood was delicate as investors waited to see if Beijing can stem the recent drain on equities. Chinese.

Oil prices rose after data showed US crude inventories fell to pre-pandemic levels, causing the market to refocus on tight supplies rather than rising infections. COVID-19.