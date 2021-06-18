Pre-opening | European futures fall on a day of options and futures expiration

BUSINESS*

Acciona aspires to a valuation of up to 9,800 million euros for the IPO of its green subsidiary.

Nippon Steel sells 7.9% of Acerinox in accelerated placement.

IAG Prepares for Another Wave of Airline Concentration; The CEO, Luis Gallego, puts the holding company in an investment position, with 10,500 million euros of liquidity (Cinco Días)

HSBC will announce the sale of its French retail banking operations to Cerberus on Friday.

71.47% of Telefónica shareholders opt for the dividend in shares.

Elecnor will build a green hydrogen plant in La Coruña.

Rovi estimates that it will produce 1.4 billion annual doses of Moderna’s vaccine by 2022.

*ECONOMY AND POLITICS*

The White House is studying the possibility of Biden and Xi, China’s president, holding talks.

The US issues new guidelines to facilitate the shipment of material against COVID-19 outbreaks to sanctioned countries, such as Iran, Venezuela and Syria.

US Senators propose a 25% tax credit for semiconductor manufacturing.

The Bank of Japan announced that it will launch a new plan to encourage financial institutions to increase loans and investments to fight climate change.

German biotech company CureVac could allow its network of manufacturing partners to be used to make vaccines developed by other companies should its own experimental injection fail.

*SCHEDULE*

JOINTS

– Iberdrola holds a general shareholders’ meeting

– Aedas Homes holds an ordinary general meeting of shareholders by exclusively telematic means (1:00 p.m.)

EVENTS

– The Cercle d’Economia de Barcelona conference ends with the intervention of the President of Caixabank, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri (10: 00h); and in the closing session, the Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez (11: 00h), and the Prime Minister of Italy, Mario Draghi (12: 30h)

– The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the Prime Minister of Italy, Mario Draghi, speak at the Spain-Italy Dialogue forum in Barcelona (1530h), which is also attended by the Minister of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño (17: 45h)

– The director of the Mobile World Congress, John Hoffman and the president of the Barcelona Football Club, Joan Laporta, attend the presentation of the 2021 Talent Awards organized by the Barcelona Chamber of Commerce (10:00 a.m.)

– The Governor of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernández de Cos, virtually presides over a graduation ceremony at the Barcelona School of Economics (5:00 p.m.)

MARKETS

– Options and futures expirations

*FINANCIAL MARKETS*

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index rose slightly as tech stocks moved in line with the positive close of the Nasdaq tech index, while the broader Topix index fell after Toyota Motor fell back from its all-time high.

Oil prices fell for the second day in a row as the dollar soared on the prospect of higher interest rates in the United States, but they were on track to end the week flat, just shy of multi-year highs.