Pre-opening | European futures are trading higher to close the week, minus the Dax

*BUSINESS*

Caixabank will eliminate 6,450 jobs, the largest restructuring in the banking sector in Spain. (.)

Telefónica cedes 60% of the shares of Infraco for about 0.8 billion euros. (.)

Prisa appoints David Mesonero as CFO (.)

Aena relaunches the airport city of Barajas among investors. (Expansion)

The CNMC opens a sanctioning file against Apple and Amazon. (Expansion)

Lagarde lifts the ban on dividends from banks, which will be able to pay again in October. (Five days)

*ECONOMY AND POLITICS*

Job growth in the US likely picked up in June as businesses, desperate to boost production and services in an environment of booming demand, raised wages and provided incentives to attract millions of unemployed Americans reluctant to return. to work activity. (.)

Most of the countries negotiating a global review of cross-border taxation of multinationals have backed plans for new rules regarding where companies pay, as well as a tax rate of at least 15%, they declared on Thursday after two days. of conversations. (.)

The Democrat-controlled US House of Representatives passed a $ 715 billion inland and water transportation infrastructure bill on Thursday, in what Democrats see as a first step toward broad infrastructure regulations that Congress expects to complete in September. (.)

*SCHEDULE*

-POLITICS

– The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, meets with the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez; both leaders will hold a press conference after the meeting (1100h)

DIVIDENDS

– Red Eléctrica Corporación distributes a complementary dividend charged to 2020 of 0.727 euros

– Spanish Rental Housing Company, Cevasa, distributes a dividend charged to freely available reserves of 0.20 gross euros per share

EVENTS

– The Governor of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernández de Cos, and the Minister of Energy, Teresa Ribera, participate in a conference on “Climate Action” with António Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) in Madrid (0900h)

– The Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño, participates in an event organized by Cercle des Économistes in Provence (â € ‹1430h)

WORKING MARKET

– The Spanish Ministry of Labor publishes monthly unemployment report for June

TOURISM

– The INE publishes the monthly report of tourist entry into Spain for May (0900h)