European funds focus on electric mobility and sustainable rehabilitation

The Government made public last week the guidelines of the more than 200 pages of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan to mobilize and manage the 140,000 million euros that the EU has granted to Spain within the 750,000 million euros of its Next Generation EU and that Moncloa must send to Brussels before the end of April. Prior authorization from Congress.

Waiting to overcome the scrutiny of the Community Executive that will link the deployment of funds to the activation and approval of a reformist agenda whose guidelines will focus on correcting production deficits, bottlenecks that obstruct growth and job creation and financial and fiscal anomalies that hinder budgetary consolidation in the medium term. And that, in the Spanish case, translates into legislative changes that contribute to the sustainability of the public pension system, a new labor regulation that ends temporary employment and, like the rest of the EU partners, to promote digitization measures. and energy neutrality.

In this first remittance, the national plans show the channels through which the European monetary deliveries will circulate for the current triennium. Half of the bearer check that Spain will receive, essentially, through transfers. Of these 70,000 million, one in four euros, if the Spanish economy receives the Brussels placet, will go to the promotion of the electric car and the rehabilitation of homes, buildings and urban and rural spaces.

According to Moncloa’s plan, the largest item will go to the sustainable mobility strategy, with the electrification of public roads, the installation of recharging points and support for electric cars, which will absorb 13.2 billion euros. While the program to rehabilitate homes, which includes improvements in accessibility and energy sustainability, will be the beneficiary of another 6,820 million euros.

Read more

The Spanish economic team also dismantles eight other areas that will get the preferential band to collect the 50,000 European resources for the triennium 2021-2023: the modernization of public administrations (4,315 million euros), the digitization of SMEs (4,060 million), the promotion of 5G (almost 4,000 million), industrial policy and strategy of circular economy (3,780 million), the digital skills plan (3,590 million), the modernization of the tourism sector (3,400 million), the development of the national science and innovation system (3,380 million) and the deployment and integration of renewable energies ( 3,165 million).

President Pedro Sánchez and the economic vice-president, Nadia Calviño, also listed the priority reforms, among which they cited, in different official acts, the energy system, education and Vocational Training, measures to promote the growth of small businesses and a new industry modernization policy.

As well as three sensible legislative changes: in tax matters, for which an expert committee has been created in charge of providing a reorganization and reorientation of the tax map in the pension system.

These changes include notable financial modifications and new incentive rules to delay retirement or the creation of collective retirement plans in companies, the self-employed and for public employees and the “adequacy” of the labor market to a contractual structure that prioritizes permanent work and lowers the high levels of temporary employment until it is reduced to three types: stable, temporary and training.

In this section, it advances changes in collective bargaining, a matter that is on the bargaining table of social agents: unions and employers.

In its 212 pages, the Executive’s text, which received the green light from the Interministerial Recovery and Resilience Commission, before its approval by the Council of Ministers, also provides a series of economic predictions on the effects that the arrival and channeling of the 140,000 million euros to Spain, of which 72,000 are direct aid.

The projections of the team of the second vice president calculate that with these monetary injections the rate of growth of the economy will increase an additional 2% per year during the execution of the plan and 800,000 jobs are created. If the predictions come true, in 2024, the Hispanic GDP will be able to exceed by almost 10 points its level prior to the start of the epidemic.

Future prospects for Spanish managers

Companies observe the energizing effect on the economy of European recovery funds. But they reveal nuances and points of concern. As confirmed in the Perspectivas España 2021 study carried out jointly by KPMG and the CEOE employer association. In which 1,400 businessmen and managers from more than 25 sectors and from all the autonomous communities have participated. The responses to this opinion poll, carried out between November 2020 and January 2021, belonged, 43% to company presidents, CEOs or directors, and 49% to executives.

34% of the companies have more than 1,000 employees and 39% of them invoice more than 200 million a year. Two-thirds – 66% – say, for example, that they do not expect a return to their pre-Covid-19 income levels until 2022. Although 39% of companies trust that the situation will improve in 2021, five points more than in July of last year. For this year, 69% of employers plan to increase or maintain their workforce (29 and 38%, respectively). While 44% of companies rate their current situation as “sensitive”, although they hope to avoid the crisis by applying measures, and 5% call it “worrying” and, therefore, consider that their survival is at risk. Seven out of ten of them continue to classify the Spanish economic situation as bad or very bad.

Economic recovery graph

Antonio Garamendi, CEOE president, assures that “we are facing an exercise that is going to be decisive for our economic future and for our country model.” For his part, the president of KPMG Spain, Hilario Albarracín, specified that “the companies expect to progressively recover their sales throughout the year, although they are aware that 2021 still presents many unknowns and it will be, predictably, a transition exercise ”.

Most assume coexistence with the coronavirus for at least twelve months and, despite this, they hope to increase their turnover throughout the year, knowing that it will not be until, at least, the year 2022, when sales prior to the pandemic”.

In 2020, 50% of companies were forced to adjust their workforce, as well as 47% their investments and 45% production costs. Although in 2021 the prospects for job creation improve. Between almost three out of ten companies. By sectors, technology is the one with the highest percentage of companies that will increase their workforce, 66%, while 59% of tourism companies will reduce their workforce, followed by banking, 57%, and restaurants, a 53%. This year – reveals the survey – investment, in net terms, will remain stable, since 33% anticipate that it will remain the same, 36% will increase it and 32% indicate that it will reduce it.

Technology, the public sector and asset management are the segments in which investment will increase with the greatest vitality this year: 66%, 56% and 53%, respectively. Among the professional profiles most in demand for this year, the first three will have a lot to do with digitization: managers of digital transformation, 62%; cybersecurity experts, 46%, and specialists in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, 42%.

Digitization survey

Covid impact survey

Regarding financing, 52% of those surveyed indicate that they want to obtain it in order to cover their organic growth, 25% to refinance debt and 22% to be able to tackle mergers and acquisitions (M&A) operations. In 2020, 52% carried out operational restructurings and 39% carried out debt financing or refinancing. In the next 12 months, 36% plan to implement them.

The demographic study among the Spanish private sector shows that the pandemic has brought out the need to transform the production model in order to make it more resilient against disruptive events. European funds will play an essential role in this task, promoting a digital and green economy, and responding to the demands of society.

46% of those surveyed want to apply for these funds, 18% discard it and the remaining 36% still do not know if they will request them. While 63% of those who do not know if they have eligible projects use as the main reason the ignorance of specific requirements of the Spanish plan.

Industrial modernization and digitization, the just and inclusive energy transition and, at some distance, resilient infrastructure and ecosystems are the factors that arouse the most interest among those surveyed who consider applying for these funds. Almost half of those surveyed, 49%, consider that weak domestic demand and higher taxes are the two main threats that the Spanish economy will have to face in the next twelve months.

This is followed by political uncertainty, which indicates 46%, and possible outbreaks of the virus, which select 39%. When asked about the risks that affect their business, 58% of those surveyed include demand risks, 47% mark regulatory risks and 35% operational ones. The risks associated with digitization, such as cyberattacks, with 28%, technological, with 20%, and talent, with 18%, are in a prominent position.

Public expenditure efficiency survey

They also give top priority to digital transformation. Digitization is the biggest challenge for 68% of the companies surveyed in the face of the new reality, with technological transformation being one of their three strategic priorities for 62%. Technological tools will be the main investment destination in 2021.