European forests are increasingly vulnerable to winds, fire and insect pests

The Joint Research Center (JRC) of the European Commission is leading an investigation – which has the participation of the Max Planck Institute, the University of Florence, the University of Helsinki and the University of Valencia– which addresses the increasing climate-related risks in European forests.

The work exploits a large volume of satellite and environmental data and, with the help of machine learning, identifies the main factors that increase vulnerability to global warming of the european forests.

The algorithms show that 60% of European forests are increasingly vulnerable to the effects of winds, fires and insect pests. The algorithms also show the characteristics that make each type of forest more or less resilient, which could contribute to better management of these natural ecosystems in order to improve their resilience.

Algorithms show that 60% of European forests are increasingly vulnerable to the effects of winds, fires and insect pests

More than half of Europe’s forest biomass could be lost within a few decades due to natural disturbances caused by the weather, such as fires or outbreaks of insects, according to the study published in Nature Communications.

Forests have always been affected by disturbances such as fires, high winds and outbreaks of natural pestsBut climate change and land use transformation can increase these threats. Hence the importance of quantifying the vulnerability of forests to such disturbances, as well as their trends over time and over large geographic scales such as the European continent.

Algorithms, satellite data and disturbances

The study quantifies and maps the vulnerability of European forests to these three disturbances –fire, wind and insect pest outbreaks – between 1979 and 2018, through the integration of disturbance data and satellite observations and the extensive use of machine learning (machine learning). Vulnerability is calculated based on the amount of forest biomass that is lost after a given disturbance.

The authors estimate that almost 60% of Europe’s forest biomass – more than 33 billion tonnes – is highly sensitive to high wind gusts, fires, insect outbreaks, or a combination of these.

In particular, the vulnerability Insect outbreaks have increased in recent decades, especially in the more rapidly warming northern forests, such as parts of Scandinavia and Russia, which have seen increases in vulnerability to insects of around 2 % per decade.

Machine learning has played an important role in this study

Gustau Camps-Valls

The methodology The proposal is based on a machine learning approach based exclusively on data – observations of the Earth, climatic variables, and database of forest disturbances – and, therefore, is reproducible and applicable on a large scale.

“Machine learning has played an important role in this study,” he says. Gustau Camps-Valls, coordinator of the Image and Signal Processing (ISP) group, at the IPL of the University of Valencia, awarded with two ERC projects in this field.

“We train algorithms with massive amounts of data to predict forest vulnerabilities in Europe over the last 40 years. This could not have been done with statistical approaches traditional, or at least with that precision. And then we analyze and interpret this data to answer why and when forests become more vulnerable, ”says Camps.

“We did it using a novel strategy to classify these impacts in space and time, so that we obtained robust measures of the relative relevance of each variable,” he adds.

Vulnerability by type of forest

The study identifies the structural properties of each forest according to the local climate and the topographic conditions, factors that influence the vulnerability of forest stands to disturbances.

Stands with taller and older trees tend to be damaged by insects, especially during droughts

It concludes, for example, that stands with taller and older trees tend to be damaged by insects, especially during droughts. The forests of Cold climates Finland, Northern Europe from Russia and the Alps (Italy, France, Switzerland, Austria) and, to some extent, the hot dry forests the interior of the Peninsula (Spain, Portugal) were identified as particularly fragile ecosystems; they are characterized by a high general vulnerability to natural disturbances and a progressive intensification due to climatic changes.

These results allow characterizing the vulnerabilities of each type of forest, as well as the most impactful factors for its health. The results could help to improve land management practices, so that European forests acquire greater resistance to the current scenario of global change.

Reference:

Forzieri, G. et al. “Emergent vulnerability to climate-driven disturbances in European forests”. Nature Communications

Source: University of Valencia

Rights: Creative Commons.