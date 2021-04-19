European football super league: schedules, teams and format

04/19/2021

On at 11:04 CEST

Alvaro Hernandez

Last night was history for the world of soccer. 12 European teams presented a new competition, the Super League. AC Milan, Arsenal FC, Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea FC, FC Barcelona, ​​FC Internazionale Milano, Juventus FC, Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid CF and Tottenham Hotspur they have joined as Founding Clubs.

In addition to these great Europeans, three more will also be invited, who will be part of the founding teams of the championship and will always play this competition, which is conceived as a European tournament to be played during the week. There are still doubts about when this championship will start, but Josep Pedrerol, the host of ‘El Chiringuito’, was very clear about it. “I take it for granted that the Super League begins in August”, commented the presenter of ‘El Chiringuito’. This makes football start earlier, and the preseason is more demanding in order to start this new championship.