06/16/2021 at 5:32 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

The European Club Association (ECA) met last Tuesday for the first time after the emergence of the European Super League. After the resignation of Andrea Agnelli, president of Juventus and one of the visible heads of the Super League, Nasser Al-Khelaifi has assumed the presidency of the ECA.

In the first meeting led by the PSG chief executive, which took place in Munich, issues of vital importance were discussed such as the signing of a new UEFA memorandum of understanding or the request for a series of measures of immediate financial support for the clubs. All this under the watchful eye of UEFA President Alexander Ceferin.

In his first speech, Al-Khelaifi addressed the importance of the Association of European Clubs in the current context. “The role of the ECA in protecting the future of European football has never been more important. Going forward, I will ensure that the ECA continues to protect the interests of all European clubs, their communities and their fans. “

The PSG president has also praised the presence of Ceferin, who has found in Al-Khelaifi one of his greatest supporters to face the European Super League. “The presence of President Ceferin at today’s meeting shows that European football is unbeatable when it comes together. In this spirit, I will lead the ECA throughout my tenure. “